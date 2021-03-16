MN unemployment rate falls in January

Minnesota experienced a drop in its unemployment rate in January 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
At 4.7 percent unemployment in December, the state fell to 4.5 percent in the first month of the year. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent in January 2021. However, it was due to both employed and unemployed people leaving the labor force, DEED reported.
The number of unemployed individuals fell by 7,652, and the number of employed individuals fell by almost twice as much, 14,851.
The numbers are contrasted by the amount of jobs gained in January. The state saw 51,800 new jobs in the month, up 1.9 percent, according to DEED. The gained jobs replaced all but 1,000 of the jobs lost in December.
The state still has a ways to go before it recovers from all the jobs lost throughout the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 416,300 jobs were lost from February to April 2020. Since then, the state has gained back 191,400 jobs, DEED reported.
“The recovery of over 51,000 jobs in January is a promising sign for Minnesota,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said. “We have a lot of work ahead to grow our economy, and as this report shows, we must focus on those hit hardest by the pandemic – people of color, people with disabilities, lower wage workers and small businesses.”
Data from the past 12 months shows people of color had the highest unemployment rates, disproportionate to white Minnesotans. The unemployment rate for Black Minnesotans nearly doubled from one year ago. It rose from 4.9 percent last year to 9.5 percent in January 2021. By contrast, white Minnesotans rose from 3 percent last year to 5.8 percent in the first month of this year.
Minnesota’s job market showed stronger trends in several areas compared to the rest of the country. Logging and mining jobs showed a lower job loss rate in Minnesota than nationally. Employment in education and health services was down 4.4 percent, but the state fared better than the 5.2 percent national average.
Job gains were strongest in leisure and hospitality, which saw an increase of 35,000 jobs. Next highest were the gains in education and health services, up 6,700 jobs, according to DEED.
