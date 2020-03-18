In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Minnesota, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) sites across the state may have decided to suspend services.
What should I do if I am planning to go to a VITA site to complete my income tax return?
Please contact the site for updated hours of operation. View our directory of all VITA sites, along with contact information. Check back periodically to see if your site’s hours of operation have changed.
Can I complete my tax return online for free?
You may be eligible to file your return electronically for free. View our list of providers to see if you qualify.
Has the income tax deadline changed?
No. At this time, federal and Minnesota individual income tax returns are due April 15, 2020. We continue to monitor actions by the IRS and will update this information as necessary.
What if I cannot file and pay my taxes on time due to COVID-19?
Please contact the department if you cannot file and pay on time because of COVID-19 illness or a related situation. You may ask us to abate (cancel) penalties and interest for late filing or payment if you have a reasonable cause. See Penalty Abatement Information for Individuals.
Who can I contact with questions?
If you have questions, call us at 651-556-3000 or 1-800-657-3666, or use our email form.
Thank you for your understanding and patience as we move through this unique situation together.
