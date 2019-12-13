A Breckenridge, Minnesota, woman was sentenced with a stay of adjudication in Wilkin County District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for drug charges stemming from a search warrant in July 2019.
Nicole Hasse, 25, was charged with multiple drug-related felonies and misdemeanors on July 30, 2019. Judge Charles Glasrud order a stay of adjudication. This sentencing means that a conviction will not be entered into the defendant’s criminal record, provided probation is successfully completed. Upon completion of probation, charges will be dismissed and the defendant’s record will be clear of convictions. Arrest records will remain in place.
A court document states that Hasse was ordered to serve 21 days at the Wilkin County Jail with three days of credit for time already served. She was placed on supervised probation for a total of five years. During probation, she must follow all state and federal laws, remain in contact with her probation officer, not use of firearms/miscellaneous weapons, not use or be in the possession of alcohol or drugs and is subject to random testing. Hasse was ordered to pay $100 in fee totals.
The original charges Hasse faced are:
• Drugs, a third-degree felony, stay of adjudication
• Drugs, a third-degree felony, dismissed
• Drugs, felony for the storage of methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child, dismissed
• Drugs, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed
• Fifth-degree felony, dismissed
• Two pharmacy-related misdemeanors, dismissed
• Petty misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed
Charges were filed against Hasse after a search warrant was issued and police officers discovered multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home where her two children resided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.