Mobile food pantry provides to neighbors in need

Inside the Richland-Wilkin Mobile Food Pantry. The pantry was in Rothsay, Minn., from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday. Nearly 10 vehicles await their arrival in Rothsay each visit, according to volunteers. In Foxhome, Minn., the day is quieter, with fewer visitors.
Two refrigerators in the converted ice castle contain eggs, milk and various frozen meats. The food pantry is calling on the public to take action. They could use food donations to stock their mobile pantry.
The Richland-Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry parked outside Foxhome Lutheran Church Wednesday, July 12 in Foxhome, Minnesota. The pantry visited the city from 1:30-3 p.m.
The mobile pantry will visit Fairmount City Hall, Fairmount, North Dakota from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. This will be followed by visiting the Lidgerwood Senior Center, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, from 1:30-3 p.m. that day.
On Wednesday, Aug. 2, the mobile pantry will be visiting the fire hall in Rothsay, Minnesota, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and at the Foxhome Lutheran Church in Foxhome, Minn. from 1:30-3 p.m. that day.