Mobile food pantry provides to neighbors in need
The Richland-Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry parked Wednesday, July 12 outside Foxhome Lutheran Church in Foxhome, Minn. The pantry visited the city from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday.

The mobile pantry will visit Fairmount City Hall, Fairmount, North Dakota from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. This will be followed by visiting the Lidgerwood Senior Center, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, from 1:30-3 p.m. that day.



