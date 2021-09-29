FARGO – Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will be in Hankinson and Wahpeton on Tuesday, Oct. 12, as a part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.
The Mobile Food Pantry will stop in Hankinson, North Dakota, at the Hankinson Elementary School, 415 First Ave. SE, from 12:15- 1:15 p.m. It will then stop in Wahpeton at the Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium parking lot, 902 14th Ave. N., from 3:45-5:15 p.m.
Established in 2008, the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of fresh food and produce into rural communities struggling with access to food assistance. In 2020, the Mobile Food Pantry served more than 1 million meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 89 different sites and communities. Now in its 38th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes nearly 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating more than 100 communities across North Dakota, and Clay County, Minnesota.
Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its array of innovative direct service programs and partner network, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year in 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.
