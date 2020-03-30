Mobile home a loss following fire

A mobile home located at 1021 Vantura Dr., Wahpeton, is considered a total loss following a Monday, March 30 fire. The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking oil left on a stove. Firefighters returned to the scene a few hours later following reports of smoldering.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

A mobile home is considered a total loss following an afternoon fire Monday, March 30 in Wahpeton.

The fire occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. at 1021 Vantura Dr., near 16th Avenue North. Heavy smoke was reported as coming out of all four sides of the mobile home.

A few hours later, at approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were called back to the scene after reports of smoldering.

“No injuries were reported,” said Brent Finnie, first assistant chief of the Wahpeton Fire Department. “Nobody was home at the time (of the afternoon incident).”

The fire is believed to have been caused by cooking oil left on a stove. Firefighters were at the scene for approximately less than an hour.

In addition to the firefighters, the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota State College of Science Police and Ambulance Service Inc. responded at the scene.

Tags

Load comments