Mock car crash planned for June 23 at NDSCS

A mock car crash will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23 in the parking lot of the Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium, North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Community members are invited to observe how first responders and other law enforcement officials respond during an emergency. Similar simulations have previously occurred at NDSCS and Berger's Towing.
Firefighters from Wahpeton and Dwight, North Dakota, are teaming up for a free, unique, open-to-the-public event.
“We ask the public to come a little early and we will be providing some space for parking in that lot,” said Cole DeFries, an event co-organizer and member of the Dwight Fire Department. “We want the public to be able to see this. We’re going to set up an area for people to watch from.”
Community members should know that prior to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, the vicinity of Alumni Stadium will be temporarily closed down. The stadium is located past the intersection of 11th Street North and 14th Avenue North in Wahpeton.
“First responders will act like it’s a real call. There will be lights, sirens and everything. People will see us do everything we would in this emergency,” DeFries said.
The mock car crash is designed to simulate a full-scale emergency. A LifeFlight helicopter from Fargo will take part in the event. In addition to the Dwight and Wahpeton fire departments and LifeFlight, participating agencies will also include the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ambulance Service Inc. and Berger’s Towing.
DeFries, who is heading up the mock car crash with colleague Max Glueckert, said the goal is to be as realistic as possible.
“My plan is to try getting this established as a biannual thing,” DeFries said. “We want to raise awareness for the community.”
