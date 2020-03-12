Moderate risk of flooding remains

Not much has changed regarding the Twin Towns Area’s chance for a spring flood.
Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, are still in the moderate risk range, although Red River levels are currently cresting lower than they were in 2019. The National Weather Service issued its fourth and last outlook Thursday, March 12.
“The flood risk hasn’t changed much and remains lower since mid-January,” said Greg Gust, a warning coordination meteorologist with NWS.
Snowfall has been below normal since mid-January and there have been no big storms since then. Conditions have been considered generally mild, with shallow and variable frost depths.
At the same time, the risk reduction has not gone down since late January.
“Wet soils and/or high base streamflows persist,” Gust said. “The snowpack or snow water equivalent still remains at or above normal, leading to high runoff potential.”
The thaw cycle is also running later than normal. Currently, climate outlooks have no clear signal among a wet, dry or normal season.
“(It will be) cool and wet in the near term, but late March through April are still quite uncertain. March and April will likely be big risk factors, as they always are,” NWS stated.
Overall, the risk for significant snowmelt flooding continues to be substantial. It runs above long-term averages across the Red River and Devils Lake basins in the United States. A delayed thaw is more likely.
Throughout the winter, NWS has reported on the seven key ingredients needed for a spring flood. Fall moisture and base streamflow have both reached record or near-record conditions.
Frost depths, meanwhile, are running below normal as of Thursday. They are considered as much as 30 inches less deep than they were in 2019.
“Winter snowpack is near to above normal,” Gust said. “That’s except for the far northern basin.”
The snow water equivalent is high and near typical winter season values already.
What remains to be seen is what will happen during the spring thaw cycle and whether or not there will be heavy spring rains.
The forecast as of Thursday calls for snowy weather throughout the week of Sunday, March 15. Showers are expected for Monday, March 16, returning Wednesday, March 18 and continuing sporadically through Friday, March 20.
While there have been no significant changes since January and February, the Red River Basin remains a point of interest.
“The Red River Basin runoff risk is overall quite high,” NWS stated. “All Red River mainstem points will see significantly high flows.”
High flows are heavily influenced by excess flow and soil moisture. They are coupled with the high winter snowpack and snow water equivalent and exacerbated by the expected delay in the thaw cycle and the April rain risk.
Daily News will continue to follow the possibility of spring flooding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.