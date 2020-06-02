Today’s air-source heat pump can deliver up to three times more heat energy than it consumes. That makes it 300 percent efficient.
In the summer months, heat pumps dehumidify better than standard central air conditioners, which saves energy and improves home comfort. The cost-savings from switching to a heat pump can be significant, depending on the type of fuel you currently use.
Heat pumps use a refrigerant to absorb heat from the air, and transfer that heat between your home and the outdoors. In the summer, heat pumps transfer heat from inside your home to the outdoors. In the winter, the heat pump runs in reverse, gathering heat from outside air and transferring that heat indoors. Advanced heat pumps work effectively even in cold climates.
Heat pump technology has been around for many years but has advanced dramatically in recent years. Proper installation is key to maximizing a heat pump’s efficiency.
Ask your heating and cooling contractor if an air-source heat pump is right for your home. Breckenridge Public Utilities offers rebates of up to $950 for qualifying units installed by a quality-installation certified contractor.
For details on rebates for cooling equipment, call Breckenridge Public Utilities at 218-643-4681 or visit brightenergysolutions.com.
