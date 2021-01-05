Modified Westdale motion passes Monday in Wahpeton

With an 8-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council approved a purchase agreement to continue development of the Westdale neighborhood.
Council voted on an amended motion Monday, Jan. 4. They approved allocating $176,000 from Wahpeton’s housing development fund for purchasing 16 lots with existing infrastructure. The lots would be the site of new houses.
Westdale is located north of Walmart in Wahpeton. The original motion recommended by the city finance committee also included allocating $57,480 for purchasing 14.37 undeveloped acres. That agreement was announced Monday, but ultimately not voted on.
It looks like Wahpeton will be in a unique situation regarding housing, Mayor Steve Dale said. Multiple residential development projects are likely for 2021.
“With the Westdale project, the city could be considered the developer, and with that comes transparency,” Dale said. “The council has been kept up to speed with the steps that are being taken to move that forward. Other developers are not under the same obligation to share plans, concepts or ideas with the city until such a time that they may request assistance from the city. Then it would be an expectation of them, to provide details.”
Until such a time, Dale said, developers need the opportunity to monitor their deals. Sharing information on details could negatively impact the ability to “get to the end zone” with developer or purchase agreements.
“If we move forward with the purchase of the 14 acres, it is felt we may be creating competition with overlap of the same type of housing in different areas,” Dale said.
Dale then asked for the motion to be modified, including moving forward with acquiring the 16 lots but holding off on the second purchase agreement. No council members offered any questions or discussion about the modification.
Wahpeton planned to begin burning Wednesday, Jan. 6 at the city’s tree dump site, the city reminds residents and visitors. Burning the wood pile has been permitted by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. It was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 5, but was postponed due to weather changes.
“In order to control access to the site, the access road will be closed during the burning of the pile and remain closed until the pile is completely burned up and ashes have cooled,” Wahpeton Public Works stated. “This process could take two weeks.”
In other news, the Leach Public Library had a successful fourth annual Sock Tree drive. A new-record 1,200 pairs of socks were donated over the 2020 holiday season. The socks will be delivered to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, as soon as possible. To date, nearly 3,000 socks have been collected for women, men and youth seeking crisis center help since 2017.
Councilwoman Abby Heitkamp, 1st Ward, and Councilman Dr. David Woods II, 4th Ward, attended via Zoom.
Wahpeton City Hall and Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
If you’d like to attend a city meeting by phone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.