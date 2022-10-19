With a 5-0 vote Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Richland County Board of Commissioners agreed to announcing an upcoming vacant assistant state’s attorney position and advertise for applicants.

Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen is assuming the position of assistant state’s attorney for Cass County, North Dakota, effective Monday, Nov. 14. Moen has served Richland County for nearly five years exactly, serving under State’s Attorney Megan Kummer. Moen’s departure is effective Thursday, Nov. 10, as the state’s attorney’s office is closed Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.



