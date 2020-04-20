Monday afternoon grass fire in northwest Wahpeton

Firefighters responded to a grass fire Monday afternoon in northwest Wahpeton.
The fire occurred in the grass west of the railroad tracks near County Road 10. Firefighters responded at approximately 2:15 p.m. and had cleared most of the flames and smoke less than 45 minutes later.
“A train went through and caused the fire,” Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said.
In addition to firefighters, the Wahpeton Police Department responded. A representative from the Red River Valley and Western Railroad was also at the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Also on Monday, the U.S. National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota, issued a Red Flag Warning for fire weather conditions.
“Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of southwest and south central North Dakota through early this evening,” NWS stated. “Relative humidity as low as 20 percent, gusty west winds to 45 MPH and very dry vegetation will create dangerous burning conditions.”
