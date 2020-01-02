A Whitehall, Montana, man who was killed in a crash on Highway 9 in Wilkin County on New Year’s Eve has been identified as David Merle Mccoy, 69, Minnesota State Patrol reports.
He was driving southbound in a Chevy pickup at 6:41 p.m. Dec. 31 when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Buick Enclave carrying five people.
Mccoy died at the scene. Mccoy was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was involved, an investigation determined.
The five in the Buick were all taken to CHI St. Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They have been identified as driver Carolyn Joyce Holecek, 58, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; and passengers Eric Michael Francis, 34, Thief River Falls, Minnesota; Julie Marie Francis, 30, Thief River Falls; a 4-year-old child from Thief River Falls; and David William Holecek, 61, Thief River Falls.
