Mooreton teen creates sensory boards for Breckenridge youth

Sensory boards created by Weston Jensen, second from right, plus friends and family, helped the Mooreton, N.D., youth earn the Eagle Scout title. From left, Mason Miller, Cort German, Jensen and Gavin Badgley.

 Courtesy Weston Jensen

Special education students in the Breckenridge School District, Breckenridge, Minnesota, are benefitting thanks to a Southern Valley teenager’s Eagle Scout project.

Weston Jensen, 18, is a senior at Wahpeton High School. A member of Troop 346, Jensen has been in scouting since he was in the fourth grade. Sensory boards created by Jensen, friends and family helped the Mooreton, North Dakota, youth earn the Eagle Scout title.

Weston Jensen and Laura Holzworth, who teaches K-6 special education in Breckenridge, Minn.
Weston Jensen, 18, a senior at Wahpeton High School.
Gavin Badgley tries out a sensory board.
Cohen Jensen, Weston's cousin, and Weston's uncle Shane were among the people helping with the sensory boards.
Shae Jelinek paints.
Like his older brother, Zander Jensen, 14, is also in scouting.


