Mooreton teen creates sensory boards for Breckenridge youth

Sensory boards created by Weston Jensen, second from right, plus friends and family, helped the Mooreton, N.D., youth earn the Eagle Scout title. From left, Mason Miller, Cort German, Jensen and Gavin Badgley.
Special education students in the Breckenridge School District, Breckenridge, Minnesota, are benefitting thanks to a Southern Valley teenager’s Eagle Scout project.
Weston Jensen, 18, is a senior at Wahpeton High School. A member of Troop 346, Jensen has been in scouting since he was in the fourth grade. Sensory boards created by Jensen, friends and family helped the Mooreton, North Dakota, youth earn the Eagle Scout title.
“They have objects on them to help stimulate kids if they need to calm down or just need something to do,” Jensen said about the two boards. “They’re able to go into them and treat it like it’s their own space.”
The boards measure about 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide. They have a carpeted interior courtesy of a donation by Three Rivers Decorating in Wahpeton. Other board components were made possible thanks to items the Jensen family had available or easily obtained.
“It’s kind of the whole point of them, helping students calm down or have something to do,” Jensen said.
Weston Jensen is the oldest of two children. His brother Zander, 14, is also in scouting. The brothers are sons of Jeremy and Jamie Jensen.
“Zander helped out with this,” Weston Jensen said. “He came and helped paint and in putting some of the objects there.”
Assistance also came from family members like Weston’s uncle, Shane Jensen, and cousin Cohen, plus friends like Gavin Badgley, Cort German, Shae Jelinek and Mason Miller.
“The project took about maybe a month-and-a-half,” Weston Jensen recalled. “We were kind of racing against time. It was almost my birthday.”
Nevertheless, the project was completed on time in late spring 2023 and presented in May to Laura Holzworth, who teaches K-6 special education for Breckenridge.
“She says that the students that are using the boards are really enjoying them,” Jensen said.
Jamie Jensen is a 1-2 crew teacher for Breckenridge. Weston Jensen’s situation is slightly unique, with ties to three communities. He is from Mooreton, attended Breckenridge for kindergarten and has spent most of his education in Wahpeton.
“We did this project for Breckenridge because my mom teaches there,” Jensen said.
Soon after the presentation to Holzworth, Jensen got his approval. He is now an Eagle Scout. It’s the culmination of some fun that began in his boyhood.
“One day at the park, the older scouts were throwing tomahawks and they let me join along,” Jensen said, smiling at the memory.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected a lot of people’s schedules and motivations, and Jensen wasn’t immune from that. He admitted to kind of losing the want to pursue scouting for a while.
“Sooner or later, though, it was like, ‘I’m really close. I might as well get it done,’” he said.
Asked about what he would advise other prospective Eagle Scouts, Jensen said it can be as simple as “If you want to do it, do it.”
“If you’re having doubts, there’s a lot of other things you can do in scouting,” he said. “You don’t have to be an Eagle. If you’re close, you might as well just push through, like I did.”
The 2023-2024 education year has already started off fun for Jensen.
“I know I will go to college, but I’m not sure what I’m going to do yet,” he said.