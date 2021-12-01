Mooreton woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A Mooreton, North Dakota, couple and a Fargo, North Dakota, woman were involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash around 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 along I-29 south near mile marker 64, according to a North Dakota Highway Patrol release.

Louise Juaire, 73, and Clinton Juaire, 72, had stopped their vehicle towing a trailer in lane two of the highway. They were both standing in between the trailer and their truck when the driver of the second vehicle, 22-year-old Taylor Hemmesch, approached their truck from behind and was unable to take evasive action, the release stated. Hemmesch’s vehicle struck the trailer, propelling both truck and trailer forward. Her vehicle came to rest on top of the trailer.

Louise Juaire was pronounced dead on the scene, and Clinton Juaire was transported to Sanford Hospital, Fargo, with serious injuries. Hemmesch was uninjured, according to the release.

NDHP is still investigating why the Juaires stopped their truck on the highway, as no other traffic was stopped in the area and there were no reports or evidence of road blockage.

Southbound traffic was delayed for around 90 minutes. NDHP, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Fargo Fire Department, Fargo-Moorhead Ambulance and North Dakota Department of Transportation responded to the incident.

