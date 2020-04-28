Moorhead approves rights of entry on Wilkin County land

With a 6-2 vote, the city council of Moorhead, Minnesota approved a resolution of necessity from the city allowing biotic and geomorphic rights of entry on land in Wilkin County, Minnesota.
During approximately 90 minutes of discussion Monday, April 27, the resolution was described by Moorhead officials as not involving the use of eminent domain against landowners. The resolution was requested by the Moorhead Clay County Joint Powers Authority. Its opponents say the resolution’s actions are a matter of meaning.
“Whether you want to call it right of entry or eminent domain, call a land owner and try to tell them the difference,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said. “At the end of the day, they’re still losing land rights.”
For nearly 10 years, officials in Wilkin County and Richland County, North Dakota, have been opposed to the nearly $2.75 billion Fargo-Moorhead Diversion project as it currently exists. New upstream concerns include the scope and implications of Moorhead, a city in Clay County, Minnesota, getting involved with work outside its county.
“I posed the question among my joint powers guys: how would the city of Moorhead feel if the roles were reversed? I think it’s a real overreach and they made a mistake,” Wilkin County Commissioner Lyle Hovland said.
Joel Paulsen, executive director of the F-M Diversion Authority, spoke at Monday’s meeting.
“The project is a federal project and we need to meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act and a number of other environmental protection acts that have been established by Congress,” Paulsen said. “We’re current working with the (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) to meet our environmental responsibility.”
A plan developed by the Corps has several monitoring requirements, Paulsen said. Biotic surveying involves the study of fish and other species in a location. Geomorphic surveying involves monitoring rivers and streams to document qualities including width, depth and bed and bank stability.
“Monuments (location pins) will be placed on each side of the river or tributary so that the Corps can ensure we are monitoring the same area on all surveys,” according to information provided Monday.
In April 2019, the Corps requested from the Diversion Authority access to 425 parcels of land around the Fargo Moorhead watersheds for surveying. That November, property owners in Clay and Wilkin counties were contacted regarding the request to sign a right-of-entry for the monitoring.
Last month, the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District approved seeking voluntary ROEs on the Wilkin County parcels. The district reached out to the Wilkin property owners with letters and phone calls, giving them an April 17 deadline to respond.
“That effort resulted in two ROEs being signed voluntarily (for three parcels), leaving four unsigned ROEs (for five parcels),” according to Monday’s information. “The MCCJPA is now seeking an action (from) the city of Moorhead to utilize court action to acquire rights-of-entry for a list of Wilkin County properties.”
Both Hovland and Berseth anticipate further discussion and action from upstream counties.
“I can’t speak on behalf of Wilkin County, but I can guarantee that if this happens in Richland County, it’s going to catch the ire of the Richland County Board of Commissioners,” Berseth said. “This isn’t the end of it. This is the beginning.”
The motion included an addendum from Moorhead Councilwoman Shelly Carlson, Ward 2, calling for the Diversion Authority to make one last attempt at communication with a land owner based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dissenting votes came from 1st Ward Councilwoman Shelly Dahlquist and 2nd Ward Councilwoman Heidi Durand, Ward 2.
Durand, who questioned whether or not the monuments really needed to be placed in the Wilkin County locations indicated by the Corps, reiterated that entry would occur in Wilkin County.
“Not even in Clay County. Not even in the city of Moorhead,” she said. “(In Wilkin County), the city of Moorhead is going to look at those property owners and say, ‘I don’t care what you say. I don’t care that you said no. We’re going to enter your property anyway.’”
The next Richland County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5. The next Wilkin County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.