A Moorhead, Minnesota, man is facing two felony charges related to an April incident in Wahpeton.
Cameron Marcus Redroad, 24, had his initial appearance Tuesday, June 15 before Richland County District Court. He is facing one charge each of reckless endangerment with extreme indifference and a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer, both class C felony-level crimes.
According to an investigation by the police departments in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, Redroad allegedly created a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death to another. This manifested an extreme indifference to the value of human life, according to a criminal complaint.
“In the course of committing an offense, the offender inflicted or attempted to inflict bodily injury upon another (or) threatened or menaced another with imminent bodily injury with a dangerous weapon, explosive, destructive device or firearm,” the complaint stated.
Redroad also allegedly drove a motor vehicle and willfully failed or refused to bring it to a stop, or otherwise fled or attempted to elude, in any manner, a pursuing police vehicle or peace officer. This was done as Redroad allegedly was given a visual or audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop and was allegedly fleeing after or in the commission of a felony.
On April 10, Richland County Dispatch informed Wahpeton officers that Breckenridge officers were in pursuit of a vehicle that was traveling into North Dakota from Minnesota. Wahpeton officers got involved in the pursuit, using lights and sirens, as the car continued to flee. At some point, the vehicle was stuck in a business’ parking lot.
“Two Breckenridge officers, in separate vehicles, exited their vehicles and started giving the driver verbal commands,” court documents state. “The officers then observed the driver fumbling around and hunched over, and then he lifted what appeared to be a revolver handgun and pointed it at the officers.”
The officers ensured their safety by positioning themselves behind their squad cars while continuing to observe the gun pointed at them, the complaint continued. Soon after, the driver was able to get traction and fled the area.
“The officers thereafter continued the chase and eventually the driver lost control of his vehicle and it rolled. Thereafter the driver was identified as the defendant and placed in custody,” the complaint stated.
The weapon was located and identified as a pellet gun with what appeared to be real bullets in the cylinder.
Public Defender Don Krassin is representing Redroad, records state. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
No booking photo was taken of Redroad, the Richland County Jail confirmed. He is not currently confined in the jail and additional court appearances have not yet been scheduled.
