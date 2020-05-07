A Moorhead, Minnesota man is facing one class B felony charge related to robbery.
Johnathan Masibulel Hieserich, 20, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, May 4. Hieserich is accused of committing a theft and while in the possession of a firearm, threatening or menacing another with imminent bodily injury.
Investigations were conducted by the police departments of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. They relate to an early morning incident on March 14, 2020.
A juvenile contacted Hieserich about purchasing marijuana, court documents state. The two individuals previously attended the same school. Hieserich and two other males allegedly arrived in a vehicle and picked up the victim in Breckenridge before driving to Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton.
Hieserich asked for the victim’s cell phone. Once it was handed over, he allegedly told the victim the situation was not what the victim expected it was going to be.
Hieserich asked the victim for his pass code, which the victim refused to give, documents continue. Hieserich then allegedly pointed a black handgun at the victim’s face, demanding the pass code.
The victim estimated that the handgun was approximately three inches from his face. He revealed his pass code and the vehicle eventually traveled back into Breckenridge.
“(The victim) asked if the males were going to drop him off and someone replied: ‘No,’” documents continue. “(He) feared for his life, so he jumped from the vehicle as it was driving down the road.”
Hieserich and the other males allegedly drove off with the victim’s cell phone. It was identified by the victim as an iPhone 8 Plus with an estimated value of $500. The victim was transported to CHI St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, where police responded to the reported armed robbery.
In April, Hieserich was charged in Wilkin County District Court, Breckenridge, with six felony counts related to the incident. Daily News previously reported the charges:
• kidnapping to facilitate felony of flight
• kidnapping to commit great bodily harm/terrorize
• unlawful possession of a firearm
• false imprisonment with intentional restraint
• bringing stolen goods into Minnesota
• receiving stolen property
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, granted Hieserich’s request for indigent defense services, court records state. Attorney Don Krassin has been retained for the defense. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the prosecution.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The minimum penalty is paying $750 in court costs.
Hieserich is not confined in the jails of Richland County, North Dakota, or Wilkin County, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.