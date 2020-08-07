A Moorhead, Minnesota man was killed Tuesday, Aug. 4 when the vehicle he was riding in crashed on Highway 19 in New York Mills, Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported William Maurice Jackson, 21, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was a passenger in a 1999 BMW driven by Daniel Matthew Carlson, 21.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 when it lost control near Broadway Road in Otter Tail County. It entered the center median and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the right shoulder of the highway.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and the state patrol reported alcohol was involved. He was transported to Perham Health.
Responding agencies were Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, New York Mills Police and New York Mills Fire Department, and Tri-County Ambulance.
