Moorhead vaccination site offering youth bivalent boosters
Buy Now
Courtesy Metro Creative Suite

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations for children between 5-11 years old, five state-run vaccination sites will offer these boosters to eligible youth. The closest location for folks in Wilkin County is Moorhead, Minnesota.

“We’re glad this younger age group can now benefit from the added protection of this updated booster to fight COVID-19,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “Making sure our kids are vaccinated can help them safely enjoy the school year, spend time with friends and family, and participate in all of the fun fall and winter activities our state has to offer.”



Tags

Load comments