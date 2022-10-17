Moorhead vaccination site offering youth bivalent boosters

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations for children between 5-11 years old, five state-run vaccination sites will offer these boosters to eligible youth. The closest location for folks in Wilkin County is Moorhead, Minnesota.
“We’re glad this younger age group can now benefit from the added protection of this updated booster to fight COVID-19,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “Making sure our kids are vaccinated can help them safely enjoy the school year, spend time with friends and family, and participate in all of the fun fall and winter activities our state has to offer.”
Other state-run locations include Duluth, Rochester, St. Paul and the Mall of America — all further than the Moorhead location.
“Having the updated bivalent booster available for children between ages 5 and 11 means we have another opportunity to protect this younger age group. The updated COVID-19 booster has been specifically formulated to protect against the original COVID-19 strain and the newer Omicron variants that have been making children and adults sick in recent months,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “The bivalent boosters were shown to be safe, and they produce antibodies against Omicron, so they will be a crucial tool for protecting our state in the months ahead. Now is a good time to make sure you and your children ages 5 and older are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and any other vaccines you need, like the annual flu shot.”
Minnesotans are also able to get their updated vaccines and boosters through local pharmacies and healthcare locations. Wilkin County Health and Human Services, previously public health, does not provide vaccinations or boosters at this time.
