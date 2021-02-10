A Moorhead, Minnesota woman has died as the result of serious injuries received in a Jan. 12, 2021 crash west of Kindred, North Dakota.
Kandyce Blumhagen, 45, died Feb. 5, 2021, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported. At the time of the head on collision, she was driving a 1996 Ford Thunderbird and was wearing a seatbelt.
Alan Peterson, 69, Foreman, North Dakota, was also injured due to the crash. He was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport and wearing a seatbelt.
The Jeep entered the south ditch after impact and caught fire, the highway patrol reported. The Ford stayed on the roadway.
“Peterson was removed from the Jeep by a witness on scene prior to it catching fire,” NDHP stated. “Blumhagen was removed from the Ford and transported to Sanford Health in Fargo. Peterson was transported to Essentia Health in Fargo.”
In addition to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Cass County and Richland County sheriff’s offices and Kindred Fire and Ambulance responded. The accident remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
