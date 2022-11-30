More in Minnesota to qualify for medical cannabis

Beginning in August 2023, new qualifying health conditions for medical cannabis, approved by the Minnesota Department of Health, will take effect. This will see folks with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)be eligible to participate in the state’s program.
Under state law, anyone with either of these conditions will be allowed to enroll in the program in July 2023 and begin receiving medical cannabis as soon as Aug. 1.
This will add to the list of nearly 20 other qualifying conditions including cancer, HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer’s disease and other debilitating, life-altering diseases, disorders and syndromes.
“We are adding the new qualifying conditions to allow patients more therapy options for conditions that can be debilitating,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said.
IBS is a disorder normally characterized by abdominal pain and discomfort, irregular bowel movements, constipation and bloating. OCD is often determined by recurring intrusive thoughts causing significant distress and anxiety.
According to the Department of Health, research has shown that people suffering from either of these conditions can benefit from the use of medical cannabis to treat symptoms.
This decision comes after the Department of Health conducted a petition process hoping to solicit public input. After the submission of petitions in June and July, the process moved into a public comment period and was reviewed by a panel of experts and decision makers.
Other petitions were received for gastroparesis and opioid use disorder, however, they were not approved. Opioid use disorder was rejected for a lack of evidence proving cannabis’ effectiveness for treatment. Additionally, there are other FDA-approved treatments available for folks with this disorder. On the other hand, gastroparesis was rejected due to research indicating that cannabis might exacerbate the condition.
In order to become a medical cannabis patient, Minnesotans must be certified in the Medical Cannabis Registry by participating physicians or health care providers. Some providers may not participate in this program, so citizens are encouraged to search the websites of the two medical cannabis manufacturers in the state, Green Goods and RISE.
Once email certification has been received hopeful participants can enroll by following outlined steps and directions in that email. A government-issued photo ID, governmental medical assistance plan and payment method are needed to begin online enrollment. The Department of Health also recommends camera access to photograph required documents and legal guardian or spouse identification, if applicable.
After enrollment is approved, participants can pick up the product at their nearest dispensary. The closest dispensary to Wilkin County citizens is in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Petitions to add new qualifying medical conditions are received each year. Since the medical cannabis legalization in 2015, Minnesota has added 10 qualifying conditions to the list.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.