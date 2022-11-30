More in Minnesota to qualify for medical cannabis

New qualifying medical conditions include irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder. 

Beginning in August 2023, new qualifying health conditions for medical cannabis, approved by the Minnesota Department of Health, will take effect. This will see folks with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD)be eligible to participate in the state’s program.

Under state law, anyone with either of these conditions will be allowed to enroll in the program in July 2023 and begin receiving medical cannabis as soon as Aug. 1.



