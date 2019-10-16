Mud on roadways in Richland County, North Dakota, has leaders seeking a more manageable, easier to implement policy for residents and resident safety.
The Richland County Board of Commissioners requested State’s Attorney Megan Kummer draft a revised policy when it met Tuesday, Oct. 15. The revision is expected to use Richland County’s current ordinance, a previous draft and policy in Grand Forks County, North Dakota, as examples to work from.
“Our roads are wet. Everything’s wet,” Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler said. “We do have roads that we’re working on and we’re blading them as we can.”
Richland County Ordinance No. 0-18, adopted in December 2010, concerned the wider topic of interference with roads and road right of ways.
“Depositing materials on roadways (is) prohibited. No person shall deposit or place snow, dirt, debris or any other sort of materials on any public highway in Richland County without the consent of the person or governing body having jurisdiction and control thereof,” the ordinance states.
Violation of the ordinance is currently a class B misdemeanor and also includes the violator being assessed the costs of correcting the interference.
Grand Forks County adopted its policy in July 2019. It refers to instances where mud, obstructions or other traffic safety hazards are placed upon a roadway.
Any responsible party is obligated for the following:
• make all reasonable efforts to minimize and remove the hazard from the roadway
• use proper advanced warning signs, placed to allow maximum visibility and proper advanced warning, when necessary to inform the traveling public
• removing the hazard as often as necessary
• removing the hazard when asked by a law enforcement agency or highway department official
• handling any costs for labor, equipment and material associated with removal of the hazard, gravel replacement and restoration; the ordinance calls for the roadway being restored to pre-operation conditions
• using prudent judgement, exhibiting due care and being in compliance with state laws when removing a hazard
• being aware that any willful failure to comply with the policy may result in law enforcement being notified
Warren Stokes, who retired as Richland County State’s Attorney in January 2013, previously drafted an unimplemented roadways policy.
Stokes’ draft required the use of warning signs when muddy conditions exist, as well establishing cleaning standards.
“If requested by law enforcement or any county highway department official to clean the roadway, the roadway shall be cleaned within two hours of being notified,” he wrote.
While a new draft is being created, Sedler advises residents to take caution.
“We know the roads are wet and we know farmers are getting back in the fields,” he said. “We’re going to keep up our work as conditions allow.”
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.