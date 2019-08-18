More players in diversion fight

The Moorhead-Clay County Joint Powers Authority, with members from the Minnesota city and county, held its first meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Moorhead.
A six-member organization, the joint powers authority was created to reaffirm Moorhead and Clay County’s support and involvement in implementing the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion. The $2.75 billion project has been the subject of litigation and opposition from upstream communities since 2012.
“This is an entity that exists solely for stealing people’s land,” said Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth.
Berseth is a member of the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, which represents Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. The upstream group’s recent activity includes applying to intervene in a case involving the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District of Barnesville, Minnesota, and the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority.
“They’re recognizing that the Diversion Authority doesn’t have the authority to do so in Minnesota and Buffalo-Red doesn’t have the desire to acquire property,” Berseth said. “They’re having to scramble to find somebody to do the strong-arming.”
The Moorhead-Clay County Joint Powers Authority’s primary objectives, according to a press release, include the responsibility to acquire necessary property rights in Minnesota. These would be used for construction and operation of the diversion.
The joint powers authority is also pursuing additional funding from Minnesota for the diversion project. Proposed funding for the two-state diversion, announced as a public-private partnership (P3) project, continues to be scrutinized.
In April, North Dakota Senate Bill 2020 passed the full state legislature. The bill increased North Dakota’s long-term commitment to the diversion to $750 million. The Diversion Authority and Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., asked for an $870 million commitment.
“The FM Area Diversion Project is a huge component of the future safety and vibrancy for Clay County,” said Kevin Campbell, county commissioner and Diversion Authority vice chair. “The project has followed all state laws and has successful been through the permitting process established by the state of Minnesota. Our citizens expect construction to continue.”
Diversion supporters and opponents continue to be divided on whether or not the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources actually issued a permit for the project’s Plan B.
According to the Richland Wilkin Joint-Powers Authority, guidelines that must be met before a permit is issued were what was actually presented. The Minnesota department previously issued a permit denial in October 2016.
Campbell, who was unavailable for additional comment Friday, Aug. 16, is a member of the Moorhead-Clay County Joint Powers Authority Board. The others are Clay County Commissioner Grant Weyland, Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd, Chuck Hendrickson, Shelly Carlson and Jay Leitch. Leitch, president of the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District, was appointed to the joint powers authority by Buffalo-Red River’s board of managers.
Five charter goals were adopted by the joint powers authority:
• Acquiring the property rights necessary for the diversion, in compliance with state and federal guidelines and in accordance with the philosophy of being fair, friendly, and flexible to those whose property is required.
• Providing uniform and equitable treatment of persons whose real property is acquired or are displaced in connection with the diversion
• Being respectful to the taxpayers and striving to keep acquisition costs within the project’s annual budget
• Consistency, where possible within state law, with practices being used by the Cass County Joint Water Resource District
• As a last resort measure, using eminent domain to acquire the necessary property
For Berseth, the implications of those goals are clear.
“It’s an extra arm to grab land from private owners and private citizens,” he said.
