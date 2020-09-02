WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday, Sept. 1 that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
The department is awarding federal grants to the following North Dakota airports:
• $12,407,848 to Bismarck Municipal Airport for airfield improvements.
• $10,798,333 to Dickinson-Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport to extend a runway.
• $7,076,620 to Hector International Airport in Fargo to expand an apron and update a snow removal equipment building.
• $99,563 to Hutson Field in Grafton to improve drainage and erosion control.
• $472,222 to Hillsboro Municipal Airport to build a taxi lane and improve an airport beacon.
• $585,274 to Mandan Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing.
• $337,269 to Mohall Municipal Airport to extend a runway, widen a runway, and widen a taxiway.
• $94,910 to Park River-WC Skjerven Field for obstruction markings.
• $356,303 to Stanley Municipal Airport to build a fuel farm and install navigational aids.
• $167,675 to Harry Stern Airport to rehabilitate an apron.
“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson said.
Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.