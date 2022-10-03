More than 1 million Minnesotans to receive ‘hero pay’
Just six months after Gov. Tim Walz allocated $500 million to frontline workers throughout Minnesota; applicants may be able to receive their share as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 5. With 1,025,655 Minnesotans successfully applying for a share of the funds, each applicant will receive $487.45.

When the application window closed in August, 1,199,512 citizens had applied, but shortly after, officials announced approximately 18% of applications had been denied. Luckily for more than 50,000 Minnesotans, the 15-day appeal process revealed that just under 25% of denials were incorrect.



