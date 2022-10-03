More than 1 million Minnesotans to receive ‘hero pay’

Just six months after Gov. Tim Walz allocated $500 million to frontline workers throughout Minnesota; applicants may be able to receive their share as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 5. With 1,025,655 Minnesotans successfully applying for a share of the funds, each applicant will receive $487.45.
When the application window closed in August, 1,199,512 citizens had applied, but shortly after, officials announced approximately 18% of applications had been denied. Luckily for more than 50,000 Minnesotans, the 15-day appeal process revealed that just under 25% of denials were incorrect.
“I’m grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said. “Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic. Now, I’m proud to say these workers will receive $487.45 in recognition from the State of Minnesota.”
While any check would be more than nothing, the final amount frontline workers will receive is nearly $300 less than lawmakers anticipated when approving the bill.
This program will be administered by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry partnered with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota Department of Revenue and Minnesota IT Services. While the first payments are expected to be distributed Oct. 5, officials expect payments to continue processing through the fall.
“Frontline workers inspire Minnesotans across the state and I’m thankful for their work through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “I’m glad the Governor and I can say thank you through this Frontline Worker Pay program, and I’m proud of the work our state agencies have done to help make this program a reality.”
According to DEED data, you would be able to buy more than a month’s worth of groceries at $365. There would be around $120 left, which could go towards a third of the next month’s groceries.
In Wilkin County, you could pay the 2020 fair market rent for a studio apartment, $471, and have $16 left over to spread across every other monthly bill. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a one-bedroom apartment, or larger, in Wilkin County will deplete the entirety of the payment before covering one-month’s rent.
The same data indicates the payment will only cover the rent of a studio apartment in one metropolitan county, Fillmore County, in Minnesota.
Halloween candy costs an average of $10 per bag, meaning folks can completely stock up for trick-or-treaters with their ‘hero pay’ money, and still have some left over for other seasonal treats.
