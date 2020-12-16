Moorhead, Minn. – As the capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is one of our favorite days of the year at Minnesota State University Moorhead. It is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice by our students. MSUM will celebrate our newest graduates’ extraordinary achievements during four college-level virtual ceremonies on Dec. 17 and 18.

“Commencement is the time of year we all anticipate with pride and excitement,” said MSUM President Anne Blackhurst. “As a university community, we celebrate the transformative power of higher education. For our graduates, it is a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate with family and friends and commemorate an important educational milestone.”

High active COVID-19 case rates in our community and current health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear that large in-person gatherings will not be possible for the foreseeable future.

The smaller, college-level virtual ceremonies will make it possible to use a meeting format that will allow graduates to see the faces of the students, faculty and staff in their college as part of the celebration.

Four separate graduation ceremonies will be streamed live on the website for guests to view at  https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/.

Area students graduating are:

Camille Lepp,  Special Education (MS), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton

Madison Nelson-Gira, Broadcast Journalism (BS), Photojournalism (BS), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton

Sophia Paintner, Psychology (BA), Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Tyler Rittenhouse - Summa Cum Laude, Business Administration (BS), Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge

Ashley Steiner, Educational Leadership (MS), Breckenridge High School, Rothsay

Preston Teske, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Fairmount High School, Fairmount

Titus Torkelson - Summa Cum Laude, Entertainment Industries and Technology (BS), Other - Home School, Foxhome

Kennedey Wixo, Social Work (BSW), Wahpeton Senior High School, Lidgerwood

Carson Zarak, Communication Studies (BA), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton

