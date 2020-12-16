Moorhead, Minn. – As the capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is one of our favorite days of the year at Minnesota State University Moorhead. It is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice by our students. MSUM will celebrate our newest graduates’ extraordinary achievements during four college-level virtual ceremonies on Dec. 17 and 18.
“Commencement is the time of year we all anticipate with pride and excitement,” said MSUM President Anne Blackhurst. “As a university community, we celebrate the transformative power of higher education. For our graduates, it is a well-deserved opportunity to celebrate with family and friends and commemorate an important educational milestone.”
High active COVID-19 case rates in our community and current health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear that large in-person gatherings will not be possible for the foreseeable future.
The smaller, college-level virtual ceremonies will make it possible to use a meeting format that will allow graduates to see the faces of the students, faculty and staff in their college as part of the celebration.
Four separate graduation ceremonies will be streamed live on the website for guests to view at https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/.
Area students graduating are:
Camille Lepp, Special Education (MS), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
Madison Nelson-Gira, Broadcast Journalism (BS), Photojournalism (BS), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
Sophia Paintner, Psychology (BA), Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Tyler Rittenhouse - Summa Cum Laude, Business Administration (BS), Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Ashley Steiner, Educational Leadership (MS), Breckenridge High School, Rothsay
Preston Teske, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Fairmount High School, Fairmount
Titus Torkelson - Summa Cum Laude, Entertainment Industries and Technology (BS), Other - Home School, Foxhome
Kennedey Wixo, Social Work (BSW), Wahpeton Senior High School, Lidgerwood
Carson Zarak, Communication Studies (BA), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.