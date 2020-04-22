Since the Census officially launched across the United States on March 12, Americans have responded by completing 75,000,000 (51 percent) household questionnaires. Of those, 44.2 percent were done online.
Minnesota leads the way at 60.9 percent, while 51.7 percent of North Dakota households have completed the Census.
North Dakota cities are shining stars
North Dakota has four cities in the top 10 in the country when it comes to Census self-response. Although these are not big municipalities, it’s still amazing. Every other state has small towns, too, yet North Dakota leads the way.
1. North River: 95.7 percent
4. Harwood: 84.0 percent
6. Frontier: 83.5 percent
8. Argusville: 82.5 percent
Burleigh County leads North Dakota counties with 64.7 percent. Ransom County, at 61.2, is the only other county over 60 percent.
Note: Data as of Tuesday, April 21, 2020
There is still time to respond
Residents still have time to respond to the Census whether online, by phone or by mail. The deadline for self-response has been extended until October 31.
If you have a mailing address, you can simply go to my2020census.gov to respond online or call 844-330-2020 to complete the Census.
Keeping up with the Census
Curious about how many people in the nation and all communities are responding to the 2020 Census? Each day the U.S. Census will show where the nation is in its self-response rates. To view these updates, visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html/.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:
• Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
• Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities.
• Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, 2020, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible following June 1.
To read more on the adjusted timeline https://2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html
