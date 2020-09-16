It may look complete, but there’s more to come with the Twin Towns Area’s latest work of outdoor art.
Depicting an underwater aquarium, with all the Red River’s inhabitants, the mural faces Second Avenue North in Wahpeton. It’s the latest by Shawn McCann and co-artist Kimberly Wood.
“Shawn will be back to provide more detail,” Roger Jensen said. “He’s going to fine-tune it.”
Jensen, a Wahpeton Park Board commissioner, is one of several residents and visitors who’ve watched the mural’s progress in recent weeks. It’s being painted on the north-facing wall of 118 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton.
“I think it looks great,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. “I’ve talked to Shawn a few times at the site. I know he’s expecting to finish soon.”
McCann was unavailable for comment Wednesday, Sept. 16. Curious onlookers often drop by and check out the mural, he said shortly after beginning his painting in August.
“It’s especially fun if people leave for two hours, then come back and something new has popped up,” McCann said previously. “They love it.”
Art can be powerful for individuals, groups, neighborhoods and even major cities, DeVries observed earlier this summer.
“I used to say that Wahpeton was a budding art community,” DeVries wrote. “I think we’re at the point where we can take the word ‘budding’ out of there. The Red Door Art Gallery, the Chahinkapa Sculpture Garden, (soon to be) two building murals — we’re an artistic force to be reckoned with.”
The mural will be the centerpiece for a new green space facing Second Avenue North. A former National Guard Armory stood on the land before its demolition earlier this year.
“I think it’s a great addition to that corridor. It’s exceeded my expectations so far and I can’t wait to see it finished,” DeVries said.
Look to Daily News for coverage of attractions in and around the Twin Towns Area.
