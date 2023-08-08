‘Mornings With Allen’ broadcasts in Wahpeton

Allen Jones and Elaina Bekkum, hosts with radio station Life 97.9 in Fargo, shared a lovely morning Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Wahpeton.
“Uplifting Mornings with Allen” occasionally becomes “Allen on the Road,” like it was Tuesday morning. Jones broadcast from outside Dakota Coffee Co., enjoying cool temperatures and cool people.
“So much of what we do is in Fargo-Moorhead, but we love the listeners down here,” Jones said. “We had the chance to come, do the morning show live, and give anyone the chance to come by, get a coffee mug and some stickers, and say hi.”
Jones did more than give. He also received.
“We’ve met some wonderful friends who’ve come by,” Jones said. “Someone gave me this Red River Valley and Western Railroad hat. It’s been great. We’ve had a very warm welcome this morning.”
Bekkum is Life 97.9’s listener engagement director as well as its midday hostess. Every so often, Jones said, “she comes on my show and we have a lot of fun.” Bekkum enjoyed watching people visit Dakota Coffee Co.
“We had a police officer who went rolling by and he said, ‘Do you know what I’m listening to? Life 97.9,’” Bekkum said. “It was amazing.”
The temperature reached 60 degrees during Jones and Bekkum’s visit. He joked that since Tuesday’s visit was part of “Allen on the Road,” then “Wahpeton’s is the only weather I care about.”
For 10 years now, Jones has been in radio. They include three years in Fargo.
“I started in Fargo,” Jones said. “I had just finished college and was a theater student then. I realized I didn’t want to pursue theater professionally, so I Googled, ‘How do you get into radio?’ I went to the local radio station and asked for part-time work. That’s how it started.”
The Twin Towns Area, of course, has its own radio personalities. Bill Dablow, general manager of KBMW in Wahpeton, will soon host Daily News and News Monitor reporter Frank Stanko. Dablow and Stanko are set for an interview on Dablow’s show during the 9 a.m. hour Thursday, Aug. 10. It’s convenient for Stanko, who works next door to Dablow.