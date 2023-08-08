‘Mornings With Allen’ broadcasts in Wahpeton

Elaina Bekkum watches as Allen Jones looks up the temperature Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Wahpeton. It was a pleasant, 60-degree morning.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Allen Jones and Elaina Bekkum, hosts with radio station Life 97.9 in Fargo, shared a lovely morning Tuesday, Aug. 8, in Wahpeton.

“Uplifting Mornings with Allen” occasionally becomes “Allen on the Road,” like it was Tuesday morning. Jones broadcast from outside Dakota Coffee Co., enjoying cool temperatures and cool people.

Daily News and News Monitor General Manager Diana Hermes was among those visiting Jones and Bekkum, which they greatly enjoyed.
‘So much of what we do is in Fargo-Moorhead, but we love the listeners down here,’ Jones said.