Morgan Mostoller is used to hearing her name mispronounced by teachers.
Mostoller, a junior at Wahpeton High School, found she could relate to Aimee Nezhukumatathil. The 16-year-old recited Nezhukumatahil’s “On Listening to Your Teacher Take Attendance” at the annual school-wide “Poetry Out Loud” competition, held Friday, Jan. 22.
Coming in first place for her school, Mostoller will represent Wahpeton in North Dakota’s Poetry Out Loud competition. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the state event will be held through a video submission and remote judging process, the North Dakota Council on the Arts stated.
“I’m excited about going to state and I’m really nervous,” Mostoller said.
North Dakota’s youth poetry champion will compete in the national Poetry Out Loud, scheduled for April 26-28 in Washington, D.C.
By participating at any level of Poetry Out Loud, whether classroom competitions or all the way to the national event, youth have opportunities to sharpen abilities and broaden their minds.
“They learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation,” English teacher Heather Woods said. “It helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about literary history in contemporary life.”
Nineteen Wahpeton High School students from all four grades participated in Friday’s assembly. A total of 23 classroom champions were decided prior to the event. In addition to Mostoller, students who won at the school competition included:
• Kiah Klein, who came in second and recited “gravity furnace” by Francine J. Harris
• Kennedy Taylor, who came in third and recited “Their Bodies” by David Wagoner
• Jazmine Hill, who came in fourth and recited “When You Are Old” by William Butler Yeats
• Elise Picken, who came in fifth and recited “Kindness” by Yusef Komunyakaa
Participants and classroom champions also included Colman Barth, Samuel Coalwell, Hattie Dockter, Olivia Dodge, Hayden Erdman, Jaida Fobb, Alison Hoerer, Ashlyn Kahler, Eric Koch, Josh Krump, Briar Maudal, Hayli Moderow, Elisabeth Ortman, McKade Picken, Hayley Rice, Keira Scoles, Anya Warner and Hailie Waxweiler.
Judges for the Wahpeton event included Jordan Christie, Anita Tooler and Al Odden. Held in the Wahpeton High School auditorium, Poetry Out Loud was broadcast on Wahpeton Public Schools’ YouTube channel.
“Since 2005, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 3 million students and 50,000 teachers,” Woods said.
Originally from North Carolina, Mostoller is the daughter of Rich and Michelle Mostoller. Her family includes older brother Kaleb and younger sister Makenzie.
“Breathe,” Mostoller said to young would-be poets. “Breathe before you do anything. Nobody’s going to judge you if you do it. Just do it.”
