Morgan Mostoller will once again represent Wahpeton High School in the North Dakota Poetry Out Loud competition.
Mostoller, a senior, was one of 15 classroom champions who recited poetry in the school-wide competition. Her performance of Marge Piercy’s “To Have Without Holding” received acclaim Thursday, Jan. 27.
“It’s awesome,” Mostoller said. “The competition was really good this year. I definitely thought Elise Picken was going to win. She’s an awesome lady.”
Picken, who came in second with “The Contract Says: We’d Like the Conversation to be Bilingual” by Ada Limon, shared a hug with Mostoller upon the announcement of the latter’s win.
The North Dakota Poetry Out Loud finals are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28. They will be followed by the national competition, to be held virtually from April 25-27. It is made possible by a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation and state arts agencies nationwide.
“Since 2005, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 3 million students and 50,000 teachers from 10,000 schools in every state, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico,” the North Dakota Council on the Arts stated. “Approximately 27,500 North Dakota students have participated.”
A total of 22 classroom champions were decided prior to the Wahpeton Poetry Out Loud. In addition to Mostoller and Picken, students who won Friday included:
• Kylie Storo, who came in third with “The World is About to End and My Grandparents are in Love” by Kara Jackson
• Olivia Dodge, who came in fourth with “My Partner Wants Me to Write a Poem About Sheryl Crow” by Kayla Rae Candrilli
• Hallie Waxweiler, who came in fifth with “Momma Said” by Calvin Ford
Participants and classroom champions also included Jordon Dinh, Hayden Erdman, Jaida Fobb, Brady Graves, Noah Hagelstrom, Carson Hinsverk, Ashlyn Kahler, Kyree Lacina, Galyha Lopez-Lee, Briar Maudal, Jolena Munro, Michael Plumley, Gina Quamme, Jack Rittenour, Grace Schroeder, Owen Skovholt and Allie Werth.
Wahpeton High School celebrated its 15th Poetry Out Loud event Thursday. The tradition has included winners like four-time winner Emily Gilsrud, who received the state champion title in 2019, and Lainie Fike, who earned the school’s first honor in 2008.
“This program helps students master public speaking skills, build confidence and learn about literary history and contemporary life,” Heather Woods, serving as emcee, said.
In addition to Woods, teachers Kristi Mahrer, Lynne Daeuber, Destiny Olson and Dr. David Woods participated in making Poetry Out Loud possible. The competition was judged by Michelle Ringdahl, Principal Ned Clooten and Al Odden. Lillian Anderson provided music and a post-event reception was hosted by AP English students.
Mostoller was one of two Richland County, North Dakota youth who participated in the 2021 state Poetry Out Loud finals. The other was Hannah Severson, a senior at Wyndmere Public School. Severson ranked fourth for North Dakota, followed by Mostoller in fifth place.
“To Have Without Holding” was one of 12 poems Mostoller received from Mahrer. Ultimately, it was the one that stuck with the young woman and inspired her to give a full-bodied performance.
“It’s beautiful. It’s such a beautiful poem,” Mostoller said. “If you can connect to the poem and relate it to anything you feel passionate about, it helps you to understand and have the emotion you need.”
