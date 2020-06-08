Motorcycle crash, garage fire Saturday in Richland County

Red River Valley law enforcement responded to two incidents, a motorcycle crash and a garage fire, in Richland County, North Dakota on Saturday, June 6.
The fire occurred at approximately 4:42 p.m. in rural Wahpeton. Fire departments from Dwight and Mooreton, North Dakota, plus Breckenridge, Minnesota, responded Saturday afternoon to reports that a garage with numerous vehicles inside was on fire. The garage was located at 18035 County Road 10.
“The garage and contents are considered a total loss,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The fire is under investigation by the North Dakota State Fire Marshall’s Office.”
No injuries were reported from the fire. In addition to the fire departments and the sheriff’s office, Breckenridge Ambulance and Richland County Emergency Management responded.
The crash occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday south of Christine, North Dakota. Kimberly Palmer, 59, was driving a 2016 Indian Roadmaster motorcycle southbound on County Road 81 at the time of the accident, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. The motorcycle entered the west ditch and Palmer, Wahpeton, was ejected.
“Kimberly was injured in the crash,” the sheriff’s office stated. (She) was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.”
Palmer was transported via Kindred Ambulance to Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
In addition to the sheriff’s office and Kindred Ambulance, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, F-M Ambulance Services and Christine Fire and Rescue responded at the scene.
