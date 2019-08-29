Motorcycle Pursuit: I-29 Near Hillsboro

On Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 4:35 p.m., a North Dakota State Trooper attempted to stop two sport bike-style motorcycles for traffic violations south of Hillsboro, North Dakota. The motorcycles were observed by the trooper near mile marker 93 traveling northbound on I-29 in traffic.
The trooper attempted to stop both motorcyclists, however both fled northbound exceeding speeds of 130 miles per hour. One of the motorcyclists attempted to exit the interstate at exit 100. He was traveling too fast, lost control, and entered the east ditch.
That driver was arrested by the trooper and identified as Ethan Suhr, 22, of West Fargo, North Dakota. Mr. Suhr was not injured during the incident and was taken to the Traill County Jail. Mr. Suhr has been charged with fleeing; driving under suspension; and operating a vehicle without liability insurance.
A photo of the second motorcyclist who was riding with Mr. Suhr is shown. The driver is still being sought in connection with this incident. If you have any information on the driver of the white motorcycle, please contact the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-1081.
