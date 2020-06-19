Motorcyclist killed in Wilkin County accident

The driver of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed in an accident while headed eastbound on I-94 at 150th Street in Wilkin County Friday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol has reported.

The motorcycle lost control, the driver fell off, skidded and struck the cable median barrier just before 4 p.m. June 19, the state patrol reported.

The driver is identified only as a 45 year-old male from Fergus Falls, Minnesota. His name is expected to be released Monday.

In addition to Minnesota State Patrol, responding agencies were Rothsay Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff, Barnesville, Otter Tail County Sheriff and Rothsay Ambulance.

