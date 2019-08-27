Move-in day on campus

Back to school season continued Saturday, Aug. 24 in Wahpeton.
North Dakota State College of Science opened its residence halls and by mid-morning, the Wahpeton campus was full of activity.
“It’s been constantly busy,” said Sye Skjefte, a senior resident assistant. “Everything’s been going really well and very smoothly.”
Classes began Monday, Aug. 26 for NDSCS students in Wahpeton, Fargo and online. The college’s new student orientation activities will continue through Friday, Aug. 30.
“(They) will include outdoor evening activities for new and returning students,” NDSCS stated.
Eilish Neff is a first-year student majoring in wildlife management. The Ashburn, Virginia, native comes to Wahpeton so she can play softball.
“She’s the third of my four daughters and the first to come here,” Matt Neff said.
Neff and her roommate, Demi Uffelman, have much in common. Both are softball players and newcomers to the Twin Towns Area. A land surveying and civil engineering student, Uffelman hails from Hardin, Montana.
The incoming freshmen are just two members of NDSCS’ student community this fall. While move-in can be stressful, observers said that wasn’t the case Saturday morning.
“People have been friendly as we’re getting them checked in,” said Issac Joerger, another resident assistant.
North Dakota’s education year began Wednesday, Aug. 21. Districts in Minnesota are set to begin classes on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
“The start of school is like the beginning of our growing season,” North Dakota state School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said previously. “It’s a time for new, fresh perspectives, energy and innovation.”
Look to Daily News and News-Monitor for education coverage throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.