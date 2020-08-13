SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) are embarking on a five-year initiative to accelerate the development and demonstration of low-carbon energy technologies. With increasingly ambitious decarbonization goals from private companies and governments alike, existing technology is not enough to achieve those targets.
The Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI) is a unique, international collaborative spanning the electric and gas sectors that will help advance global, economy-wide decarbonization. With 18 anchor sponsors, including Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), the LCRI underscores the collaborative research model employed by both EPRI and GTI, bringing industry stakeholders together to conduct clean energy R&D for society’s benefit. Seeded with $10 million from the EPRI collaborative, funding for the initiative is expected to be leveraged many times over its $100 million target through public and private collaboration.
Sponsors of the initiative represent a wide swath of the energy industry, bringing exceptional knowledge and depth to the LCRI. These entities include:
American Electric Power, Con Edison, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Exelon Corporation, Lincoln Electric System, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Missouri River Energy Services, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Americas, Inc., National Fuel, New York Power Authority, PGE, PPL Corporation, Salt River Project, SoCalGas, Southern California Edison, Southern Company, and the Tennessee Valley Authority
“Driving collaboration through the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative is important to reach deep decarbonization goals beyond 2030,” said EPRI President Arshad Mansoor. “Achieving ambitious targets will require technologies and processes beyond those widely available today. This global initiative will advance affordable pathways to economy-wide decarbonization.”
The LCRI is targeting advancements in low-carbon electric generation technologies and low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels and biofuels. This worldwide collaborative will:
• Identify and accelerate fundamental development of promising technologies
• Demonstrate and assess the performance of key technologies and processes
• Inform key stakeholders and the public about technology options and potential pathways to a low-carbon future
For LCRI’s anchor sponsors, the initiative represents a key step toward achieving decarbonization goals over the next 30 years.
“MRES is dedicated to creating a cleaner energy future for our member communities by providing reliable, sustainable, low-carbon energy,” said Tom Heller, president and CEO of MRES. “We believe the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative will provide a realistic roadmap for MRES, and for electric and gas utilities across the U.S. to achieve this goal using new channels for the generation, delivery and end use of electricity. We are pleased to be an anchor sponsor of the LCRI.”
