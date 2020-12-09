On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Minnesota State University Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst announced the campus will resume spring semester as planned.
In her message to students and employees, President Blackhurst wrote: “As we come to the end of this historic fall semester at MSU Moorhead, I am inspired by your creativity and resilience in meeting the challenges of the pandemic. The safety of our students and employees continues to be our top priority as we work to stay focused on our purpose of transforming the world by transforming lives and to ensure our students can progress toward their educational goals. The decisions we have made for spring semester represent input from surveys and meetings with many groups across campus, along with Clay County Public Health.”
MSUM will begin spring semester as planned with classes starting Monday, Jan. 11. The university has implemented all the appropriate safety protocols and provided the supplies to create a safe environment in our campus facilities to make in-person experiences as safe as possible.
MSUM continues to make every effort to build and maintain a sense of campus community. Therefore, classes will be delivered in the format they were planned when students registered for spring semester:
• 41 percent in-person
• 22 percent hybrid with both in-person and online components
• 2 percent arranged
With a variety of course delivery methods, students select the format they prefer.
Spring break remains as scheduled, the week of March 15-19, 2021.
Students and employees are encouraged to take advantage of the free testing near our campus when they return to campus for spring semester and before and after spring break.
