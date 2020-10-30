On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Minnesota State University Moorhead President Anne Blackhurst announced that the campus will change course delivery following the Thanksgiving break. The campus will remain open and course delivery will move to completely online.
In her message to students and employees, President Blackhurst wrote: “The health and safety of our campus community is my highest priority. The high COVID-19 case rates in Minnesota and North Dakota, combined with the likelihood that students will be traveling to and from communities with high infection rates, puts not only our campus community but also the surrounding communities at risk. This is especially true given that many students will again be traveling during the semester break, just a few short weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Details:
• Learning: Online instruction will begin Monday, Nov. 30 through the end of finals week on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
• Working: Student support services will remain face-to-face where possible. Departments may have the option to reduce hours of in-person availability.
• Gathering: Campus events will continue to follow the same guidelines.
• Living: Residence halls and related services, including dining, will remain open and available for students the remainder of the semester. Students are welcome to return to campus housing after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The University does not expect this decision to change plans for Spring semester. Classes for Spring semester will resume on January 11, 2021.
