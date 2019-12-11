Moorhead, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead will award degrees to more than 500 students during its fall commencement program Thursday, Dec. 19 in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse.
The 1 p.m. ceremony also includes about 170 graduate students.
MSU Moorhead alumna Dayna Del Val, who earned a degree in theatre, will be the commencement speaker. As president and CEO of The Arts Partnership, Del Val has transformed The Arts Partnership into a dynamic, responsive, arts advocacy powerhouse, growing the organization by more than 200 percent.
She is also a professional stage and commercial actor, saying she uses her theatre degree every day to advocate for the arts across the metro. In 2018, Del Val received the Emerging Leader award from the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations.
Parking will be open in all university lots on commencement day. Lots will not be ticketed the day of the ceremony.
Street parking will be available as posted. Driving directions to campus are located at https://www.mnstate.edu/maps/directions.aspx.
For those who can’t attend commencement, it will be streamed live online at https://www.mnstate.edu/registrar/graduation/.
Area students expected to graduate include:
Samantha Alvarado, Accounting and Finance (MS), Wahpeton Senior High School, West Fargo
Victoria Arnold, Exercise Science (BS), Wyndmere Public School, Milnor
Hailey Blazinski-Cuhel, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Rothsay Public School, Erhard
Luke Gietzen, Gerontology (BA), Psychology (BA), Kindred High School, Colfax
Alyssa Gutzmer, Special Education (MS), Kindred High School, Wyndmere
Krista Hanneman, Business Administration (BS), Breckenridge High School, Wahpeton
Amber Moomjian, Communication Arts/Literature Education (BS), Richland High School, West Fargo
Cole Zarak, Educational Leadership (MS), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.