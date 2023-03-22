Muller top Wahpeton teacher, Loll top classified employee

Chandra Muller, a kindergarten teacher from Zimmerman Elementary, received the Teacher of the Year honor from Wahpeton Public Schools District. She is seen with Superintendent Michael Kaiser at a Wednesday, March 22 assembly.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The cheers were constant in Wahpeton High School’s gymnasium Wednesday, March 22. On that day, the four-building Wahpeton Public School District awarded 2023’s Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year.

Chandra Muller, a kindergarten teacher from Zimmerman Elementary, received the Teacher of the Year honor. Mark Loll, an information technology specialist, received the Classified Employee of the Year honor. Muller, Loll and their fellow nominees were recognized before family, friends, loved ones and the entire Wahpeton Public Schools District.

Mark Loll, an information technology specialist who won the Classified Employee of the Year award, is seen with a colleague and fellow nominee, bus driver Cheryl Campbell.
The 2023 Teacher of the Year nominees. From left, Chandra Muller, elementary librarian Tina Grenier, Title 1 reading and math specialist Tracy Peterson, seventh grade science teacher Rod Breuer, middle school choir teacher Jessica Stoppleworth and high school counselor Jessica Gilsrud. The six finalists came from a pool of 26 nominees.
From left, the Classified Employee of the Year nominees: elementary paraprofessional Jenn Hauschild, middle school administrative assistant Tammy Deike, high school custodian Melody Kuehn, bus driver Cheryl Campbell and information technology specialist Mark Loll.


