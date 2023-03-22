Muller top Wahpeton teacher, Loll top classified employee

Chandra Muller, a kindergarten teacher from Zimmerman Elementary, received the Teacher of the Year honor from Wahpeton Public Schools District. She is seen with Superintendent Michael Kaiser at a Wednesday, March 22 assembly.
The 2023 Teacher of the Year nominees. From left, Chandra Muller, elementary librarian Tina Grenier, Title 1 reading and math specialist Tracy Peterson, seventh grade science teacher Rod Breuer, middle school choir teacher Jessica Stoppleworth and high school counselor Jessica Gilsrud. The six finalists came from a pool of 26 nominees.
From left, the Classified Employee of the Year nominees: elementary paraprofessional Jenn Hauschild, middle school administrative assistant Tammy Deike, high school custodian Melody Kuehn, bus driver Cheryl Campbell and information technology specialist Mark Loll.
The cheers were constant in Wahpeton High School’s gymnasium Wednesday, March 22. On that day, the four-building Wahpeton Public School District awarded 2023’s Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year.
Chandra Muller, a kindergarten teacher from Zimmerman Elementary, received the Teacher of the Year honor. Mark Loll, an information technology specialist, received the Classified Employee of the Year honor. Muller, Loll and their fellow nominees were recognized before family, friends, loved ones and the entire Wahpeton Public Schools District.
“‘What is best for children?’” Zimmerman Principal Rosemary Hardie said Wednesday, quoting both Muller and a colleague who recognized Muller’s dedication to the idea. “Chandra started her school year off as the title teacher. This was a new role for her and she was very enthusiastic with her new duties and how to best help our struggling students.”
Because of another teacher’s resignation and her recognition that students needed to have consistency, Muller returned to being a classroom teacher. At the same time, she did not leave her title position.
“Never once did she complain about her extra tasks. She would always say, ‘It is what is best for the children.’ This is not something Chandra just says, but what she models every day,” Hardie said.
In addition to Muller, Teacher of the Year nominees included seventh grade science teacher Rod Breuer, high school counselor Jessica Gilsrud, elementary librarian Tina Grenier, Title 1 reading and math specialist Tracy Peterson and middle school choir teacher Jessica Stoppleworth. The six finalists came from a pool of 26 nominees. Finalists and nominees, as well as Wahpeton Public Schools District’s teachers, faculty and staff, were congratulated for the roles they play in youths’ lives.
“We honor these people to recognize and promote excellence in education,” Superintendent Michael Kaiser said.
Highlights from Loll’s nomination material were shared by Technology Coordinator Scott Albertson. Loll was recognized for being quick to respond to staff and student needs, having an easygoing and understanding demeanor and building strong relationships with the people he serves.
“Even though he has only been here a little over a year, he is one of the favorite staff members among students,” Albertson said, quoting a colleague on Loll.
In addition to Loll, Classified Employee of the Year nominees included bus driver Cheryl Campbell, middle school administrative assistant Tammy Deike, elementary paraprofessional Jenn Hauschild and high school custodian Melody Kuehn.
Muller is the 10th Wahpeton Teacher of the Year awarded since 2014. Others include Dean Aamodt, Janet Neumann, Kristi Mahrer, Tarah Larson, Beth Higdem, Luann Zaun, Dana Kasowski, Noel Eckroth and Tammy Goerger. Loll is the fifth Wahpeton Classified Employee of the Year awarded since 2019. Others include Laurie Stone, Scott Albertson, Les Bredeson and Gabe Hermes.
Daily News congratulates Chandra Muller and Mark Loll on their awards from Wahpeton Public Schools District. We also recognize the past and present nominees and those who continue to do worthy, unsung work.