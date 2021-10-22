Municipal bonds and the Wahpeton Recreation Center

Proposed Ordinance No. 1030’s fate will soon be decided by Wahpeton voters.
The ordinance would increase the city’s local sales and use tax by .75 percent from its present 2 percent for the purpose of funding the Wahpeton Recreation Center’s construction, maintenance and operation. The project’s most recent budgeted cost is $20 million.
Day-of voting on Ordinance No. 1030 will be held from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at one location, the Wahpeton Community Center at 304 Fifth St. S.
Richland County reporter Frank Stanko was included in an e-mail exchange between Wahpeton resident Jerri Lynn and city Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe. Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, was also included in the exchange.
Huwe’s response was sent to Lynn, Goltz, Stanko, Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale and City Attorney Brittany Hatting. It is presented unabridged.
Jeri Lynn: Darcie: I am including Jason Goltz in this email because we share the same opinion about the upcoming Sales Tax Referendum election. Questions: (1) Will municipal bonds be issued to cover the construction costs for the Rec Center should the taxpayers vote “Yes” on Tuesday?
Darcie Huwe: The proposed financing for the Rec Center is to issue municipal sales tax revenue bonds.
JL: (2) Who will administer the bonding issue?
DH: The proposed financing plan is to work with the city’s financial advisor at Colliers (an investment bank) to prepare a public bond sale.
JL: (3) What would the administrative costs be for a Rec Center construction bonding issue?
DH: The estimated cost of issuance on a $20 million sales tax revenue bond issue is $30,000. The estimated underwriter’s discount on the pro-forma expenses is $253,562.50 (1.250 percent). The all-inclusive cost estimate of borrowed funds is 1.9560673 percent on a 25-year amortization.
JL: (4) Will these municipal bonds be tax exempt for the bond holders?
DH: The interest payable on the proposed bond issue would be exempt from income taxes for the bond holders.
JL: (5) In the case of another economic meltdown due to reckless real estate investments (as was the case in 2009) what is the financial risk to the citizens of Wahpeton should the city’s sales tax revenues decline (as was the case in 2009)?
DH: Local sales tax collections declined 4.88 percent from 2008 to 2009. The city will reserve not less than $250,000 in the debt sinking fund to mitigate market risks inherent to the sales tax revenue stream.
JL: (6) When will the bonds become available for marketing?
DH: The bonds are typically scheduled for a public sale by the city’s financial advisor at Collier’s, institutional investors will submit bids on a specific date and time, the bid with the lowest net effective interest rate will be awarded the bonds. Upon acceptance by the City Council by resolution the bond proceeds will be wired to the city by the purchaser. The funds received will be restricted to the capital project fund and fully audited by the ND State Auditor’s Office.
Look to Daily News, both online and in print, for coverage of Tuesday’s Wahpeton election and the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
