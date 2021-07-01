Mural debuts on Circle of Nations campus

Wahpeton’s latest large work of art is on Circle of Nations School’s campus.
Five young adults, including four high schoolers and one college student, teamed up to transform a basketball court into a mural. Their creation was the culmination of the recent Northern Plains Summer Art Institute held at Circle of Nations.
“The Art Institute was going to begin in the summer of 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID-19,” said Tanner Rabbithead, Circle’s CEO. “This originated with Joe Williams, a former Circle of Nations employee.”
Williams, after leaving Circle of Nations, became the director of Native American programs and community education with the Plains Art Museum, Fargo.
“Joe said, ‘We want to have this institute. Can we hold it on Circle on Nations’ campus and have the students stay here?’” Rabbithead recalled.
The mural, which does not currently have a name, was created by Nina Holding Eagle-Bushaw of Moorhead, Minnesota, Phoenix Schaan of Fargo, Parker Arntsen-Beaudin of Hayward, Wisconsin, Delilah Erickson of Rosholt, South Dakota, and Darrell Twiss of Martin, South Dakota.
“Students were able to attend for free through a grant from Plains Art Museum. We have a contract with them for holding the institute here,” Rabbithead said.
Four adult artists including Williams worked with the five young artists. The students created individual pieces, with chalk, sketching and painting among the mediums used.
“One thing (having the institute) does is that it allows the option for students to continue their passion for art,” Rabbithead said.
Located on a court next to Circle of Nations’ boys dorm, the mural was the invention of students.
“They had a session one evening and decided to do their own theme and concept,” Rabbithead said.
Rabbithead is hopeful for future murals and court transformations. The public is invited to check out Circle of Nation’s new mural.
“We have a chance to showcase what we have here and what we offer,” Rabbithead said. “We can let former students, potential students and our staff know that we’re reaching out to the community.”
Circle of Nation School will begin the 2021-2022 education year after Labor Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.