The defendant in a murder case entered a guilty plea Thursday, March 12 in Wahpeton.
Adam Christopher Awender, 39, appeared in Richland County District Court. The Wahpeton man is charged with one count of murder, with extreme indifference, of an adult victim, a class AA felony.
The maximum penalty for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole. A jury trial, scheduled to begin Monday, March 23, has been cancelled.
Judge Bradley Cruff ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. It will be used to determine any aggravating or mitigating factors to take into consideration, Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer explained.
“The investigation will assess Awender’s criminal history, his background, anything that may be relevant,” Kummer said. “It’s done by the Department of Corrections.”
Pre-sentencing investigations usually take a few weeks to complete, Kummer said. Once Judge Cruff receives the investigation results, a sentencing hearing would be scheduled.
Billy Joe Philips, Wahpeton, died in March 2019 after being stabbed in the chest. A knife pierced the top of his heart, Daily News previously reported.
On March 25, 2019, law enforcement responded to an apartment at 815 Center St. S., Wahpeton. They arrived following the report that a stabbing had taken place.
“Philips was pronounced dead after medical personnel arrived,” Daily News reported. “According to court documents, he received a severe stab wound to his leg and the stab wound to his chest.”
An agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation also stated in February 2020 that Philips received superficial wounds when Awender allegedly held the knife against his neck.
In February, Awender appeared before Richland County District Court for a preliminary hearing. The hearing included accounts of the incident at the apartment, which Philips shared with his live-in girlfriend and a third party.
The girlfriend and Awender allegedly had a secret, intimate relationship, court documents stated. Philips and Awender, according to testimony, had never met prior to March 25, 2019.
On that evening, Awender was allegedly contacted by the girlfriend, who wanted him to take her from the residence. She and Philips had allegedly been drinking prior to his death. Their arguing could allegedly be heard from outside the second floor apartment. Awender arrived at the apartment with a second party.
“One account of the incident had Awender walking up the stairs with a knife in his right hand, the blade out and locked in place,” Daily News reported. “Once Awender was in the apartment, he allegedly walked quickly toward Philips with either the knife or his fist raised.”
Awender and Philips, according to this account, eventually began pushing against each other.
At once point, Philips allegedly threw Awender to the floor and sat on him. The knife was pointing out, Awender allegedly moved upward and the blade made contact with Philips’ body.
Shortly after, Awender and the second party left the scene, Daily News reported. Law enforcement later found his vehicle, observing what appeared to be blood on both the passenger and driver side front interior door handles. A jacket with blood was also allegedly discovered during a search of Awender’s home.
“The defendant was later arrested and interrogated and admitted stabbing Billy Joe Philips, but said it was accidental,” according to court documents.
Defense attorney Erica Chisholm represents Awender. The prosecution includes Kummer, Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen and North Dakota Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice.
In addition to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the case was investigated by the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Awender is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
