WAHPETON (KFGO) — The Breckenridge, Minnesota, man who has been charged with a murder that occurred outside a Wahpeton hockey arena on January 16 was on supervised release in Minnesota for a 2020 drug felony at the time of the shooting.

Anthony Kruger, now 33, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison for selling methamphetamine in Becker County in February 2020. He served less than two years before he was remanded to supervised released as part of the state of Minnesota’s Challenge Incarceration Program in January 2022.



