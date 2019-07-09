A hearing will be held Thursday, July 18 with a plea hearing on Friday, July 19 for the case of a Breckenridge man charged with murdering his son.
Tracy Brant, 36, of Breckenridge, Minnesota was charged with six felony counts. They include one count of first degree murder with past pattern of domestic abuse, a count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony, one count of first degree manslaughter, one count of second degree manslaughter, a third degree assault charge with the victim under four and a malicious punishment of a child charge.
Court documents state the hearing and plea hearing are scheduled for 1 p.m. July 18 and 8:30 a.m. July 19.
Winter Sky Barker, 3, was found dead in his home on April 10, 2018, Daily News previously reported. The medical examiner found cause of death to be chemical peritonitis from perforation of the stomach due to blunt force trauma and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.
Brant made his initial court appearance in court on April 19, 2018.
He is currently being held at the Wilkin County Jail.
