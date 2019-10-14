Kayla Louise Westcott, 36, is scheduled to stand trial in connection with the 2018 killing of a missing Wahpeton man. A more than two week trial is scheduled for February 2020, the West Fargo Pioneer reported.
The Ada, Minnesota, woman is charged with second-degree aiding and abetting a murder with intent, but without premeditation.
Troy Edmond Yarbrough, Wahpeton, died in May 2018, Daily News previously reported. Yarbrough, 41, had not been seen or heard from for over a month before his remains were found on a Hitterdal, Minnesota, farmstead.
Jason Charles Jensen, Hitterdal, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one felony charge of second-degree aiding and abetting a murder with intent, but without premeditation. He did so as part of a plea agreement, alleging Westcott committed the actual murder.
Jensen was sentenced in June to more than 38 years in prison.
Court documents stated Yarbrough was hit with a rake handle, ax and fatally with a cinder block, Daily News previously reported. Jensen also said Yarbrough’s body was burned in a pit. Jensen and Westcott offered differing accounts of their last interaction with Yarbrough.
