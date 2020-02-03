A murder suspect is expected to be tried in Wahpeton beginning in late March.
Adam Christopher Awender, 39, appeared before Richland County District Court Monday, Feb. 3. The Wahpeton man is charged with one count of murder, with extreme indifference, of an adult victim, a class AA felony.
Billy Joe Philips, Wahpeton, died in March 2019 after being stabbed in the chest. A knife pierced the top of his heart, according to testimony heard Monday from Scott Boltz, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Boltz was the only witness called during a preliminary hearing. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer and defense attorney Erica Chisholm both questioned Boltz, who stated information from separate interviews with Awender and witnesses who had been at the scene of Philips’ death.
On March 25, 2019, law enforcement responded to an apartment at 815 Center St. S., Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported. They arrived following the report that a stabbing had taken place.
Philips was pronounced dead after medical personnel arrived. According to court documents, he received a severe stab wound to his leg and the stab wound to his chest. Philips also received superficial wounds when Awender held the knife against his neck, Boltz stated.
Philips shared the apartment with his live-in girlfriend and a third party, according to testimony. At the same time, the girlfriend and Awender allegedly had a secret, intimate relationship. According to testimony, Philips and Awender had never met prior to March 25, 2019.
That evening, Awender and a second party arrived at 815 Center St. S. According to interviews, Awender had been contacted by the girlfriend, who wanted him to take her from the residence.
Philips and the girlfriend had allegedly been drinking prior to his death and their arguing could allegedly be heard from outside the second floor apartment. The third resident was allegedly in his bedroom at the time.
One account of the incident has Awender walking up the stairs with a knife in his right hand, the blade out and locked in place. Once Awender was in the apartment, he allegedly walked quickly toward Philips with either the knife or his fist raised.
Awender and Philips eventually began pushing against each other. At once point, Philips allegedly threw Awender to the floor and sat on him. The knife was pointing out, Awender allegedly moved upward and the blade made contact with Philips’ body.
Shortly after, Awender and the second party left the scene. While searching for Awender, law enforcement found his vehicle.
Officers observed what appeared to be blood on both the passenger and driver side front interior door handles, Daily News previously reported. A jacket with blood was also allegedly discovered during a search of Awender’s home.
“The defendant was later arrested and interrogated and admitted stabbing Billy Joe Philips, but said it was accidental,” according to court documents. “He told law enforcement that he threw the knife in a dumpster and washed his clothes.”
Awender acted in self-defense, the defense said. The prosecution questioned why Awender would bring a knife to confront Philips, a man he’d never even met before.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6. The trial is scheduled for Monday-Friday, March 23-April 3, 2020.
The maximum penalty for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole. In addition to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the case was investigated by the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
Awender is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
