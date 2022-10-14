The Richland County Historical Museum greets Chahinkapa Park visitors at its First Street entrance. It is fitting that park patrons be reminded about history as they walk, bike or drive into our historical park.

Kudos to Lois Berndt, who retired from the Richland County Historical Society after 30 years. She was another local senior citizen role model, using history to serve people. Historians help us understand how the past has shaped where we are at today. At one time, Lois was a rural school teacher in a one-room schoolhouse like the one on museum grounds.



