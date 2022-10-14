The Richland County Historical Museum greets Chahinkapa Park visitors at its First Street entrance. It is fitting that park patrons be reminded about history as they walk, bike or drive into our historical park.
Kudos to Lois Berndt, who retired from the Richland County Historical Society after 30 years. She was another local senior citizen role model, using history to serve people. Historians help us understand how the past has shaped where we are at today. At one time, Lois was a rural school teacher in a one-room schoolhouse like the one on museum grounds.
We are grateful for the Historical Society’s current board of directors, including Alan Dahlman, Donavon Buck, Tom Jones and Rachel Kercher. Corrie Myhre is the Secretary-Treasurer and Deb Doran is the Museum Assistant. We are lucky to have history supporters.
It was good fortune to serve on the board with Lois Berndt. She followed other faithful historical leaders like Elaine Wold and Vern Hektner, who was around for the iconic years of Robert Hughes. The museum, Chahinkapa Park and Bois de Sioux Golf Course were all visions of Mr. Hughes who was instrumental in their forming.
Partnerships strengthen non-profits and history is no exception. The museum hosted “Journey Stories,” a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition through the North Dakota Humanities Council. It highlighted how people from many cultures journeyed to our land. Activities included artists painting scenes on leaf cutouts, a historical walking tour, old-time music, ethnic foods and a walk-through exhibition in the lower level.
We also partnered with the North Dakota Museum of Art to host a Jim Dow Photo Exhibition. Jim was an American photographer who spent considerable time in North Dakota to take interesting, captivating photos across the state.
Wahpeton is known for its unique features and rare attractions. The world’s largest guest register book at the museum entrance was produced in 1937 by the Globe Gazette. It has 1,000 sheets of 31-inch X 53-inch white cotton ledger paper. The book weighs 387 pounds and was moved permanently from the old-time Hughes Shelter souvenir room because it was being moved too often for floods.
Museums are a fun and educational way to spend time with friends and family. We try to sign the register on an annual basis, including July, 2018, when grandson George was a month old and held by great-grandmother Helen during a short park walk. Like history, there are memories that have staying power.
Historical pieces are culture and art-rich. Rosemeade pottery is prominently displayed. Artist-sculptor Laura Taylor Hughes started Rosemeade pottery with a North Dakota Capitol rendition and showed how Mandan clay could be hand-crafted to the world at the 1939 New York World’s Fair.
There are world-class Native American artifacts donated by Robert and Esther Horne (great-great-granddaughter of Sacajawea) and the Woodrow Keeble family. Respectfully, there could always be more about Native American history.
One should know their past to plan their future. A museum is like a giant classroom with lifelong learning opportunities galore. It is good that school classes schedule tours. Something will be learned with every visit.
The museum is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays during the April-October season. At one time there were weekend hours, which is family friendly but people vote with their feet for attendance. It should be a natural partnership with the zoo and maybe even a county tourism tour with Fort Aber, the Bagg Bonanza Farm, Red River confluence and others. They all need support.
Ideas are easy and action is harder but history is made every day and hopefully current events will be museum exhibitions someday. My list would include Pulitzer Prize winner Louise Erdrich (tidbits from the whole Erdrich family), agriculture industry (Minn-Dak, Giant Seeds, Cargill, Wil-Rich, etc.), Wahpeton entrepreneurs (Jerry Beck – Japanese zero plane restoration, Jim Anderson – Max baseball bats, Mark Stutrud – Summit beer, etc.), Red River (floods, confluence, Morgan Rich home) and a collage of every Richland County village / city.
Museums provide quality leisure, inspiration, engagement and knowledge through personal connections with visitors. Plan to be one of them.
Wayne Beyeris the former director for Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
