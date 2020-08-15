The Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities sought to give music lovers a “Great Escape.”
Conducted by director Kent Loken, the band’s setlist included Elmer Bernstein’s theme from “The Great Escape,” which starred Steve McQueen.
“I think we’re all looking for a great escape, from the here and now, back to a time before COVID,” Loken said.
The coronavirus pandemic kept the Community Band from holding their annual “Music Out of the Park” concert in the Wahpeton High School auditorium. Still, audience and band members alike were happy for the opportunity to perform or see a show at Chahinkapa Park.
“‘Tropical Twilight,’” Loken said, naming a familiar song. “That’s what it feels like today on this very humid day.”
Loken turned his attention to Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer and his wife, Joan, attending the concert.
“Wayne, thank you for the warm weather. I know you had a hand in it. And Joan, thank you for Wayne,” Loken said.
Music in the Park is held from 7:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday between June-August. The last two concerts will include Loran Hudson and Three Cs on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Kroshus & Krew on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
